Fairways Country Club Course Review

Fairways Country Club is a gold mine hidden within a gated retirement community. This course is surrounded by houses and is very short and tight, but it is always in tip top conditions. This Par 70 course is 5235 yards from the tips (furthest tees).



JoJo and I pay $10 a year for the Advantage Card that gives discounts and sometimes, free golf. The card pays for itself within 5 rounds, and is close to home, so we play this quite often. This is a great place for a quick round, and we are always shocked how well kept the course is.



This course is filled with thin fairways, and houses very close on either side. Always bring extra balls because you will either lose a few, or hit a house a little too hard and be frightful to go pick it up while the grumpy homeowner sits on their back porch.



It is important to know how you hit the ball because if you slice your driver 90% of the time (like myself) then maybe just hitting a 5 iron will do the trick. This will not impact your score too much because of the shortness of the course, and will keep you from losing more balls than needed.

The course layout is pretty fun. A good switch up of straight holes, dog legs, over water, greens surrounded by trees, etc.. The course plays extremely well and can produce great scores, IF you can hit the ball decently straight.

Tee boxes, greens, and fairways are all above average. They take great care of their course and it shows. They recently reseeded it for winter and I imagine that the course is going to be beautiful in the next few months.

The pro shop is great and always has hot dogs ready to go at the turn (even if it is 9am), and we have always been treated very well by their staff. They are stocked up with balls, polos, gloves, tees, drinks, and anything else you need while you golf.

Overall we would rate Fairways Country Club as a 7.1/10. With a score of 5 being the average, we believe the course is above average and is a good course to play if you are in the area and have the time.

Matt and JoJo

Click here to check out their website, scorecard, membership info, and more. https://www.golffairwayscc.com/

