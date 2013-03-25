Sergio Garcia Tree Shot at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sergio Garcia literally found himself in an awkward position today at the 2013 Arnold Palmer invitational after his drive on the 10th hole went into the trees and never came down. The ball was located resting in a crook of an oak tree and Sergio performs his newly patented one-handed backwards tree shot which of course lands in the middle of the fairway…

He finished the hole with a double bogey and ended up withdrawing, but I imagine the fame this shot will bring him probably made the entire weekend worth it.

Oh, in other news.. Tiger Woods is on the top the leader board and is in a good position to win tomorrow when play resumes at Bay Hill. A win tomorrow will be his 77th on the PGA Tour and will put him back in the #1 spot just in time for the Masters.