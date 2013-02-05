Fila Golf $200 Golf Shirt Giveaway

Fila Golf, the official sponsor of the 2013 Battle of the Golf Blogs has awarded me two $100 gift vouchers to give away to two lucky readers of the blog to get a free shirt (or two?) from ShopFilaGolf.com.

As you can see by the image below, each golf blogger sported a different Fila golf shirt in this years tournament.

Tony Korologos HookedonGolfBlog.com (top left) – is wearing the Black Trento Polo, a Tech-Dry, Anti-Bacterial raglan sleeve polo with shirt collar made from recycled polyester.

John Duval – IntoTheGrain.com (top right) – is wearing the Black Birmingham Polo, which is a Moisture Wicking, Anti-Bacterial diamond pattern polo with shirt collar, solid curved right shoulder panel and top sleeve panel.

Rob Hayashida sandbox8.com (bottom left) – is wearing the super stylish Vicenza Polo, a Moisture Wicking, Anti-Bacterial striped polo with self collar, raglan sleeves with contrasting back panel and under placket, golf tail and side vents, made from recycled polyester.

The Champ (Me – bottom right) – is wearing the Phoenix Polo, a Tech-Dry & Anti-Bacterial polo with mesh rolled shoulder yokes, mesh shirt collar, made from recycled polyester.

Fila Golf Shirt Technology

Recycled Polyester – is an eco-friendly fabric which has been manufactured from 100% recycled pop bottles. This unique recycling process converts post-consumer plastics into high quality performance yarns, making the fabric extremely soft.

Anti-Bacterial – This finish is highly effective for eliminating bacteria causing perspiration odors, and has excellent washing durability.

Tech-Dry/Moisture Wicking – This fabric feature draws moisture and sweat away from the body by transferring it to the fabrics’ outer layer, allowing it to evaporate quickly. The wicking fabrics dry very rapidly, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable during any activity.

Fila Golf Giveaway

To participate…

Visit ShopFilaGolf.com and select a shirt from the mens, womens or youth tab that you’d like to win.

Like their Fila Golf Facebook Page and post the shirt you’ve chosen like this:

#FilaGolfGiveAway I want to win this shirt! <shirt link>

Example:

OR

Follow @FilaGolf on Twitter and tweet the following:

@FilaGolf #FilaGolfGiveaway I want to win this shirt – <shirt link>

Example:

All entries must be submitted by 11:59pm EST on February 15th, 2013 and the winners will be contacted through either Facebook or Twitter. Once they accept their prize, I’ll post up here the winners and the shirts they’ve chosen.

Pretty simple right?

Whilst you’re in a following mood, feel free to follow me on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with all the exciting things that happen on OrlandoGolfBlogger.com!

Oh, and if you’re looking for a recommendation, I suggest the Phoenix Polo, after all, it was the shirt I was wearing when I took this years Battle of the Golf Blogs! 🙂