Miura Golf announces CB-501 K.J. Choi Special Edition Irons

K.J. Choi is one of the most notable Korean golfers in the world, who has 8 PGA Tour victories under his belt, made history when he won the 2011 PLAYERS Championship.

To celebrate such an accomplished golfer, Miura Golf has released a limited, special edition set of the clubs he used to win, the Miura CB-501 irons, which were forged in Japan by master club maker Katsuhiro Miura and his sons.

Only 300 sets of these clubs will ever be made and each set is separately numbered from 1 to 300 and the 7-iron and 2 wedges will bear the special K.J./Miura designation design.

K.J. Choi used these special edition Miura CB-501 irons to turn in a top ten finish at Torrey Pines during last week’s Farmers Insurance Open located in San Diego, CA.

This playable 4-PW set, which also includes two special wedges (54 and 59 degrees), features distinctive graphics, KBS Shafts and PURE grips and although they come in a special wooden presentation case.

The purchase also comes with a letter of authenticity signed by Choi and master club maker Katsuhiro Miura and each club bears it’s sets distinctive number in a “001/300” format.

The set is selling for $2,100 which includes shipping and part of the proceeds from each set of these special irons will benefit the K.J. Choi Foundation in its broad-based work to help the children of Korea and the world gain the educational and other benefits they deserve.

I think this is a pretty cool concept, having a player specific, special edition set of irons, but I’m not so certain I’d ever buy a set for myself. From all accounts, Miura makes a mean set of clubs, but unfortunately they’re right-handed only, so I cannot attest to the quality myself. Aside from all that though, paying $2,100 for set of special edition irons is a hard pill to swallow and I’d be too concerned about messing up the aesthetics of the clubs to take them out of the box and play a round of golf with them.

How about you, would you buy a set of these clubs and if so, would you play them or keep them in the box?