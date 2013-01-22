2013 Battle of the Golf Blogs – Black Diamond Ranch

End of January for me is like an early/late Christmas (depending on your perspective 🙂 ). It’s not only when the PGA Merchandise show rolls into Orlando and we get to ogle all the sweet new golf gear, gadgets & gizmos, it’s also when the greatest golf event of the year takes place, the BATTLE OF THE GOLF BLOGS (echo echo echo).

I know, by now I shouldn’t have to recap the event to you, it’s most likely as familiar to you as the Masters, but just in case.. Battle of the Golf Blogs is an annual event taking place during the PGA Merchandise Show where the best golf bloggers in the industry (even those on the inactive list.. ) come together to duke it out on the golf course to determine who’s going to be top dog for the year.

Aside from bragging rights, the champion for the year gets a dollar bill, signed by the losers. Below is some of the earlier trophies.

2013 is the 5th anniversary of the Battle of the Golf Blogs and it’s shaping up to be the best year yet!

This year, the awesome folks out at Black Diamond Ranch have graciously offered to host the event (thanks David!), so the gladiators will be making an hour and a half trek out to Lecanto, FL to play the Quarry course, whose 13th – 17th holes have been dubbed “the best five consecutive holes of golf anywhere in the world.”

We’re also getting some love from Fila, who is outfitting each blogger with some of their fine golf apparel, adidas is supplying the golf shoes, Kentwool with the best golf socks on the market, and BridgeStone will be supplying us with plenty of golf balls to dump into the quarry lake.. 🙂

This year’s contestants are the usual suspects, John from intothegrain.com, Tony from hookedongolfblog.com, Rob from Sandbox8.com and yours truly.

The tournament is taking palace on Saturday, January 26th and you can follow all the action (before, during & after) on Twitter with #BOGB.

Hopefully you’ll be able to tune in and interact with us as I collect YET another dollar bill from the competition! 🙂