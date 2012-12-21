Titleist 910 D2 Driver Review

It was actually pretty hard for me to get excited about trying out the Titleist 910 D2 driver, only because I’ve been so attached to the 905 for so long. I tried to give both the 907 and 909 their fair chance, but there was just no spark, no chemistry, and no delivery of promises. So, when it came time to check out this larger driver, I felt a little torn. I was immediately drawn to its styling, as if I knew it was going to be something special, but I almost felt as though I would be cheating on my 905 if I did like it.

Appearance and Specifications

There is a lot going on with the 910 D2. Now, from experience, I have learned that when you make too many changes, it rarely works. The one thing Titleist didn’t change though is their great traditional look. Let’s face it, they have never made an unattractive driver; their design is timeless. With its full pear-shaped profile and rich black finish, you know it’s a Titleist from a fairway over.

The D2 is a bit bigger than the D3 at 460cc, but you really can’t visually tell the difference unless you put them side-by-side. Of course, you already know that this bigger head is going to result in extra forgiveness, not that any of us needs it, right?

The first thing I noticed is the optimized weight distribution; it feels good to hold, almost familiar. There is an optional weight kit that allows you to swap weights in the soles. This means that you can fine tune the weight of the swing, as well as the position of the shaft. Yes, I said the position of the shaft!

Here is another first for Titlist that I couldn’t help get a little excited over! When I heard that they were making a driver that would let you adjust your trajectory without compromising the direction the ball would fly, I was skeptical yet intrigued. This is like one of those science projects that you doubt will work, bit if it does, it might be award-worthy. Well, work it does!

Their patented SureFit Tour hosel lets you set both loft and lie independently. This optimizes ball flight either lower or higher, and you can achieve more fade or draw. Not only that, it increases distance and provides more control of your shot. An interchangeable shaft connection paired up with the rear weight screw and you are granted 16 different combinations! If you can’t find your sweet spot with this driver, you might need to face the fact that you never will. The one complaint I do have though is that with so many options, it takes away from practice. I think I spent more time adjusting than I did swinging the first time I went to the range.

Performance

Sure, the 910 D2 is gorgeous, there is no argument there, but can it deliver? There’s a lot of competition on the market in its class, so it was going to have to really impress me to allow it to even compete with my coveted 905. Unlike other hosel technologies, Titleist’s SureFit system offers two ways to change how the head and shaft meet. This allows for some serious manipulation when you know to control the settings.

If it’s windy, lower the flight and remove a little of the loft. Playing after a heavy downpour? Add 1.5 degrees to the loft. Subtle changes can vary spin levels by nearly 1,000rpm. Every change you make will result in very obvious changes in flight pattern. Those who learn how to make these settings work for them are never going to go back to a traditional driver, but those who don’t really invest much time in the new technology, might see themselves reaching for their old dependable driver a little more often.

The 910 D2 has a fast face insert, offering up to 15 percent faster ball speeds and improved launch as well as spin gradients to achieve longer distance. Without even fussing with the SureFit, I launched a gorgeous 300-yard drive on my fist swing. I’d like to say I’m just that good without warming up, but trust me, I’m not.

What I like most about the 910 D2 is the sound. It’s hot and solid; a sound I could never get tired of hearing! You know when you make contact, and so do the people standing behind you. I will admit the only thing I’m not quite sure if I loved or hated the first demo was the 45-inch shaft. However, I had just spent a week with the 46-inch shaft of the Ping K15, so losing that inch gave me mixed feelings. Why hasn’t Titleist increased their length like most others? Is it because they want to hold onto their reputation of being the club for more serious golfers?

Review

Many average golfers will quickly dismiss the 910 D2 without giving it a fair chance. It’s hard not to, as Titleist does tend to be favored by lower handicap golfers. The styling of the open face that it offers could prove to be an obstacle for the faithful slicer, but if you make the adjustments work for you, I doubt you’ll have a hard time finding the fairway!

