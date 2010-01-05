Golf Fitness – Muscles Used in Golf

I’ve done a fair amount of research preparing for this golf fitness series and one of the definitive things I’ve discovered is that going to the gym and performing a “generic” workout won’t have a substantial impact on your game. I say substantial impact because, obviously if you workout frequently your overall physical fitness will improve which will have some impact on a round of golf.
As with many sports, performance improvement will really come from a workout that’s tailored towards the muscle groups predominantly used in the execution of that sport. Furthermore, which I’ll discuss later, the workout has to mimic how the muscle will be used. For example, if you’re a long distance runner, training your muscles for short bursts of speed would not be the ideal regime, it’ll help somewhat, but it wouldn’t have nearly the impact that an endurance workout would.
But, I digress..
Below are the muscle groups one needs to focus on if they’re looking to improve their golf game. If there are any that I’ve missed or some that you don’t believe should be there, please leave a comment!
Like I’ve mentioned before, this is new and uncharted territory for me and I don’t claim to be an expert on the subject, just passing on what I’ve learned.
The muscles used in the golf swing..
Chest – increased swing speed and power through acceleration.
- lower pectorals
- upper pectorals
Back – improved posture, ease of rotation, power through acceleration.
- latissimus dorsi (mid back)
- trapezius (upper back)
- rhomboids (upper back)
- erectors (lower back)
Lower Body – maintenance of golf posture, knee flex and injury prevention.
- abductors (hips)
- adductors (inner thigh)
- hamstrings (back of thigh)
- quadraceps (front of thigh)
- gluteals (buttocks)
- hip flexors
Shoulder – consistent swing plane and control of the club throughout the swing.
- deltoids
- rotator cuffs
Trunk – core muscles for faster turn and stored torque.
- internal obliques
- external obliques
Arms – stronger impact position.
-forearms (flexors and extensors)
-triceps
-biceps
Below are some fantastic images I found on SportManiac.com that help illustrate how the muscles are used throughout the swing. There’s also a really great video of a golf swing and the muscles used on their website, so definitely check out the link.
Take Away
Forward Swing
Acceleration
Early Follow Through
Late Follow Through
Hopefully you’ll be able to find something useful in this post that will give you a better understanding of the golf swing and which muscles you need to focus on if you’re looking to improve your golf game via golf fitness.
Great info Dave! I especially like the images from the sportmaniac website. As a golf fitness specialist, I look forward to reading more as you begin your golf fitness program. Good luck!
Awesome John, glad you liked it! Everything look pretty correct? Figuring you’re a golf fitness specialist, you can keep me honest 🙂
Great info, would be really interested in learning about the specific exercises you do at the gym to work these muscles. I’ve been doing the stretches in the Golf Rx book recently and generally trying to improve my core muscles and posture. I’m sure these can only help my swing
I don’t see the work of the arms, specially the wrists in the take away and acceleration phase.
Excellent, I’m stepping back into the game with a little more respect, for what it takes to be able to hit the ball well,long and consistently. As well as other aspect’s of the game with muscle control and feel.
Many Thanks
D
Great and very in depth with the diagrams fromm SportsManiac, Iam a British Weightlifting Coach but work with some golfers. lots of particularly young golfers do not understand the importance of training with weights. If it is done correctly it is very beneficial for any sport just as you say you train specific for the sport you are are coaching. Another very good exercise for any explosive sport is power cleans, but needs to be done in correct style and with the correct intensities. great article Dave.
Keep up the good work
Cyril Martin
As a new golfer this is helpful. I was very surprised at some of my aches after playing my first game since I do yoga, mountain bike and walk! I would be interested in exercises to keep me playing the game safely and stretching appropriately so I do not injury myself. Thanks.
