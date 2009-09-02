Golf Humor – A Sign posted at a golf club in Scotland

Here is an actual sign posted at a golf club in Scotland , UK

________________________________________

1. BACK STRAIGHT, KNEES BENT, FEET SHOULDER WIDTH APART.

2. FORM A LOOSE GRIP.

3. KEEP YOUR HEAD DOWN!

4.. AVOID A QUICK BACK SWING.

5. STAY OUT OF THE WATER.

6. TRY NOT TO HIT ANYONE.

7. IF YOU ARE TAKING TOO LONG, LET OTHERS GO AHEAD OF YOU.

8. DON’T STAND DIRECTLY IN FRONT OF OTHERS.

9. QUIET PLEASE…WHILE OTHERS ARE PREPARING.

10. DON’T TAKE EXTRA STROKES.

WELL DONE… NOW, FLUSH THE URINAL, WASH YOUR HANDS, GO OUTSIDE AND TEE OFF.

🙂

    Men’s room or Ladies’ room?

    Don’t get offended.

    This stuff is classic, especially this one.
    QUIET PLEASE…WHILE OTHERS ARE PREPARING
    I hate it when people start talking to you. Mind your own business pal! Eyes forward and silence please.

    Haha, that is great

